What you need to know about snow in Boise on Friday morning

Posted at 5:53 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 19:53:15-05

Boise will drop into the single digits Thursday morning and a biting easterly breeze will make if feel closer to zero much of the day despite some sunshine through midday. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon and evening followed by light snow in Boise after midnight. 1"-2" is expected across most of the valley by 10 am Friday then another 1"-2" in the western valley could bring Friday snow totals to 4" in parts of Canyon, Payette, and Washington Counties. The Boise area should warm a bit in the afternoon and see less accumulation than the western valley.

Warmer air will bring rain to much of the valley by Saturday with snow levels rising to 5000 feet by the morning of the 25th.

2"-5" of snow is likely in Long Valley on Friday then snow mixing with rain by Sunday with additional accumulations likely.

The warmest air should arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by only slight cooling after that.

Boise could see high in the 40s all next week.

