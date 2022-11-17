Watch Now
What you need to know about snow for next week

Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 19:36:24-05

A cold front will weaken our inversion Thursday but it will strengthen again this weekend. Snow could arrive for travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our front Thursday will bring a few snow flurries for the central mountains and just a slight chance of flurries in the valley Thursday night.

The inversion will keep haze around this weekend but by Tuesday snow will be falling in the Blue Mountains of Oregon and eventually in Idaho down to the valley floor. Travel conditions will be slick into Wednesday and the latest computer charts bring in at least one more storm on Thursday night and Friday. This one will likely bring mountain snow and valley snow to rain.

Stay connected right here for updates to my travel forecast for next week!

