What you need to know about snow and Boise's commute forecast for the next two days

Waves of snow continue to cycle through the northwest and the result will be snow piling up in the mountains and the likelihood of slick commutes in the valley for the next couple of days.

A few inches of snow will fall in the central mountains Monday night with up to 6"-8" in some ski areas. More snow will arrive during the afternoon Tuesday with the potential for a slick Tuesday EVENING commute along with a slick Wednesday morning commute in the valley.

Ski areas could see a foot of snow by Thursday morning and every day this week could bring some accumulation of snow to the higher elevations. This picture-perfect ski season will continue at least into mid march if not longer with snow continuing.

Join Geneva Zoltek on Good Morning Idaho starting at 5 am Tuesday for updates to your commute forecast and stay connected right here for my updates as our winter blast continues into March!