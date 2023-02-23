What you need to know about our Thursday morning commute

Snow showers will continue overnight bringing the possibility of slick morning roads Thursday in the Treasure Valley.

Snow showers have dropped 1"-3" in parts of the central mountains and overnight snow showers in the valley with dropping temperatures will mean a good chance of some slick roads for the morning commute.

Several inches of snow may fall along highway 95 north of Midvale to Cambridge and Council. The valley will see much lighter amounts but icy overnight roads could be an issue.

More snow showers are likely Thursday with temperatures in the valley in the upper 30s along with a cold, blustery wind!

