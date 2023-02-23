Watch Now
Weather

Actions

What you need to know about our Thursday morning commute

What you need to know about our Thursday morning commute
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 19:46:53-05

Snow showers will continue overnight bringing the possibility of slick morning roads Thursday in the Treasure Valley.

Snow showers have dropped 1"-3" in parts of the central mountains and overnight snow showers in the valley with dropping temperatures will mean a good chance of some slick roads for the morning commute.

Several inches of snow may fall along highway 95 north of Midvale to Cambridge and Council. The valley will see much lighter amounts but icy overnight roads could be an issue.

More snow showers are likely Thursday with temperatures in the valley in the upper 30s along with a cold, blustery wind!

Stay connected right here for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018