what you need to know about our major winter storm

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for central Idaho through Friday morning. Snow will be falling during most of this window of time with the heaviest snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

McCall should see 4"-8" of snow by Wednesday night with a total of 12"-18" likely by Thursday night. Highways 95, 55, 21, and 75 will be very snowy and at times almost impassable due to the heavy snowfall rates into Thursday.

The ski areas should expect the following amounts by Friday morning:

Bogus Basin: 10"-15"

Tamarack Resort: 24"-36"

Brundage Mountain Resort: 24"-36"

Sun Valley Resort: 12"-24"

The Treasure Valley will not see much of anything through Wednesday night due to the wind downsloping off the Owyhee mountains causing a drying or shadowing effect. Scattered snow showers and rain showers will occur but precipitation amounts will be very limited until Thursday when a cold front will pass through the area changing the direction of the wind and bringing a rain/snow mix changing to all snow during the day and possibly accumulating 1"-3" by after dark Thursday. There is the possibility of slick roads from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Please stay connected right here for updates on this major winter storm and the possibility of snow in the valley Thursday!