What you need to know about arctic cold headed for Idaho!

Light snow is expected in the Treasure Valley Wednesday morning with slick roads possible in some areas. More snow is likely for the Friday morning commute.

An arctic cold front will bring light snow to the valley Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at this time but will fall into the 20s during the afternoon as the cold air moves in. The wind chill factor will drop to 10 degrees by Thursday evening then it will feel like below zero cold through the entire day despite some sunshine.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon and snow is likely everywhere Thursday evening and night. 1"-3" of snow is likely in the valley with 4"-8" possible in the mountains.

The valley will warm up Friday afternoon and a mix of rain and freezing rain will trend to rain late in the day.

Milder weather will be in the valley with highs in the 30s over the weekend and the 40s next week. The mountain will warm as well but the snow level should only rise to around 4500ft. Significant snow will be falling in the ski areas during the winter break.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for our wintry weather!