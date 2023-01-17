What you need to know about a snowy Thursday morning commute

Wednesday will be dry with morning sunshine then afternoon clouds followed by snow in the evening and at night. Expect a high in the low 40s. Precipitation will start in Boise in the evening as a mix of snow & rain then it will change to snow as temperatures fall through the evening.

Snow will fall at all elevations Wednesday night into the Thursday morning commute. I expect 2"-3" of snow in the Treasure Valley by commute time which is likely to cause travel delays due to slide-offs and accidents.

Road conditions will improve after the snow ends and temperatures climb into the mid-30s during the day Thursday. There will be some melting but it appears that snow cover will survive the afternoon which will make for much colder mornings into the weekend.

Colder air will drop in from Canada for next week leaving the valley will morning lows in the upper teens and low 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-30s.

Stay connected right here for updates on our first valley snow of the new year!

