What you need to know about a major snowfall for Idaho's mountains

Snow showers continue Wednesday night with light accumulation in the central mountains. Thursday will be dry during the daylight hours with snow moving in Thursday night.

The snow may accumulate a little in the valley Thursday night but will change to rain before the morning commute as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Heavy snow will fall above 4000 feet until midday before changing to rain. Snow will continue above 5000 feet until afternoon then could mix with and change to rain for a time before decreasing. A cold front will come through by Friday evening with a burst of snow in the mountains. Snow totals from Thursday evening through Friday evening could reach 5"-10" in McCall and elevations around 5000 feet. 12"-18" of snow is likely above 6000 feet including the ski areas.

Drier weather will move in for Saturday but by Sunday night another atmospheric river will be approaching for more heavy mountain snow primarily Monday into Tuesday!

Stay connected to my forecast updates right here!