What you can expect for the coming weekend

After the snow, slick mountain roads, and a cold wind roar through Idaho on Wednesday, we can expect lingering cold temperatures Thursday Morning with some patchy fog. Lots of sunshine is in store for the afternoon and with the lighter wind, it will feel more comfortable.

Temperatures will be warming into the upper 50s for the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday may be the sunnier of the two days in the valley.

Our next pacific storm will plow into the northwest and hit Idaho on Monday and Tuesday. We can expect valley rain and more mountain snow.

Another storm is expected on Thursday and yet another Friday night into Saturday. Significant amounts of snow will pile up above 6500 feet with snow accumulating then melting again at 5500 feet and below.

Stay connected right here for my forecast updates!