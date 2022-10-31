What hunters and skiers need to know about the snow

This was the mildest October 31st in ten years in Boise with temperatures just touching 70 degrees. Tuesday will be fairly mild in the 60s but rain will begin in the late afternoon in Canyon County and then the early evening in Ada County. Expect rain showers for about 4-6 hours then drying out and much colder on Wednesday with the chance for a passing snow shower in the valley!

The McCall area will see rain Tuesday evening then change to snow Tuesday night late. 1"-4" of snow could accumulate by midday Wednesday in Long Valley with 6"-12" of snow possible for the hunters above 6500 feet from Valley county northward. Temperatures will plunge Tuesday night leaving winter-like cold for Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm will bring snow to central Idaho later in the day Friday into Sunday morning and yet another storm could hit Sunday night into Monday morning.

If you are planning to go to the Boise State Broncos football game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium at 5:00 pm this Saturday I expect showers in the afternoon that could be tapering off by kickoff. It will likely get cold & blustery for the game. Be sure to keep checking back right here for updates to my hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday's game!