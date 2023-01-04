Watch Now
Weather

Actions

What effects Idaho will feel from the latest atmospheric river

What effects Idaho will feel from the latest atmospheric river
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 18:49:08-05

Periodic valley rain showers and mountain snow showers for Idaho through Thursday. Boise will see only very light amounts of precipitation into Friday while the central Idaho valleys can expect 1"-2" of snow. The ski areas could see 3"-8" of snow by Friday morning.

Drier weather moves in for Saturday then an increasing threat of valley rain and mountain snow starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. The Treasure Valley will see afternoon highs in the 40s and even approaching 50 degrees by Tuesday! More significant snow will pile up in central Idaho mountains above 5500 feet during that time totals of 1-2 feet possible.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018