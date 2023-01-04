What effects Idaho will feel from the latest atmospheric river

Periodic valley rain showers and mountain snow showers for Idaho through Thursday. Boise will see only very light amounts of precipitation into Friday while the central Idaho valleys can expect 1"-2" of snow. The ski areas could see 3"-8" of snow by Friday morning.

Drier weather moves in for Saturday then an increasing threat of valley rain and mountain snow starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. The Treasure Valley will see afternoon highs in the 40s and even approaching 50 degrees by Tuesday! More significant snow will pile up in central Idaho mountains above 5500 feet during that time totals of 1-2 feet possible.

