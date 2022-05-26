What comes up, must come down, following above average heat on Thursday, wet and stormy weather takes over the weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — A beautiful start to the day across Boise Thursday morning. Temperatures averaged 56-60 degrees all morning long. But, as temperatures begin to increase this afternoon so will the clouds.

I'm forecasting a high temperature of about 90-degrees putting us approximately 15-degrees above average.

Today should remain mostly dry and stable but later this evening convective activity is not entirely out of the question in lower elevations and our mountains will begin their 5-day active weather pattern.

Rain will develop late Friday night and last into the morning on Saturday. A quarter-inch of rain could fall in the valley during this time. The valley may see a break in the steady rain for late morning and early afternoon but more heavy showers & isolated storms will move in Saturday evening. The breeze will increase on Saturday.

Rain showers are likely Sunday morning with temperatures holding only in the 40s. During the afternoon we can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for a few showers and high temperatures only in the mid-50s with a chilly breeze.

