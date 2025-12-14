After some impressive December days in the Gem State, we are set to see colder and wetter weather roll in this week.



WATCH: Wet and cool conditions on the way

Wetter and cooler on the way after a few record days in Idaho

Sunday and Monday look to stay the course with clear weather and decent temperatures into the 50s. It's Tuesday that is set to see the most change, with lots of rain moving in. The mountains could start to get significant snow as well.

Temperatures begin to fall between Wednesday and Thursday, going from 50's to 40's. That timing means we could easily get fresh powder at resorts in Idaho.

The trend after this week is wetter than normal weather sticking around, so the close of 2025 could see plenty of rain and snow stick around.

Enjoy your weekend and get ready for the wetter conditions soon!