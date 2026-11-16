Wetter and colder weather hit Idaho this week

BOISE, Idaho — After a nice break from showers over the weekend, rain and colder weather are soon to set in across southern Idaho.

The dry conditions will carry over a bit from Sunday into our work week, but Monday night heading into Tuesday is when the showers will pick up and the temperatures will drop.

Ski resorts should be very excited for this forecast, as a couple of rounds of snow will move in for the higher elevations and snow-making temperatures will settle into our region.

Temperatures will be in the 40s across the board, and for those who like sleeping with the windows open, you may want to bundle up if you keep up the trend. Below freezing is expected for the valley floors beyond Tuesday and the cool nights are sticking around.

Next weekend seems to be clearer after our week of rain passes over. Temperatures are expected to take a slight uptick heading closer to Thanksgiving, but don't expect the return of 70s anytime soon after this cold front rolls in this week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and get ready for showers coming in soon.