Mountain snow continues and much colder temperatures

Snow fell most of Wednesday in the central mountains above 5500 feet at first with Brundage Mountain picking up 6" at the base and 9" at the summit. More snow showers with lighter accumulations will come over the next couple of days.

McCall had rain then a quick burst of snow as a cold front blew threw the area dropping 2" in town. Snow showers overnight and colder temperatures will lead to some slick roads mainly above 4500 feet into Thursday morning.

A cold front with showers & isolated thunderstorms that swept through the area Wednesday afternoon is bringing colder air into the valley for Thursday morning. There is even the possibility of a few snow showers in the valley just before sunrise Thursday.

Snow levels will drop to as low as 4000' by Thursday morning. When all is said and done, elevations over 6000' will pick up 4-12 inches of snowfall, while mountain valley communities generally see a coating to 3 inches of snowfall.

Sunshine will be increasing but temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 40s for the Treasure Valley and mid to upper 30s for the higher terrain. A stiff northwest breeze ramps up late Wednesday night into Thursday for Mountain Home and further east into the Magic Valley.

For the rest of the week, the main story will be the chilly temperatures. The first frost of the season is possible for the Snake River Plain by Thursday morning as temperatures dip close to the freezing mark. It gets even chillier for the weekend as high temperatures struggle to hit 50° in the valley and overnight temperatures falling into the mid-20s. This will put an end to the growing season.

