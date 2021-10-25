Wet weather tapers off by mid-week

NAMPA, Idaho — *Winter Storm Warning in east-central mountains remains in effect until Monday 12 p.m*

This winter storm warning means impacted areas can anticipate heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches below 7000 feet with 3-12 inches above 7000 feet and locally higher amounts near peaks and ridges. Winds could gust as high as 35 MPH with localized blowing snow, especially as you increase in elevation.

In the Treasure Valley conditions will be significantly milder. Wet weather sticks around through Wednesday morning but intensity decreases. This final push of stormy weather did bring notable rain and snow accumulations with some places measuring over an inch and a half of precipitation!

If the wet weather has you feeling down, don't worry! By Thursday sunshine and sixty-degree weather return.