Wet weather system hits Idaho

It's 'bring your umbrella to work' day!

A wet-weather pattern has settled into Idaho bringing overnight showers and isolated thunderstorms.

When a shower or thunderstorm forms there is a potential for heavy rainfall causing flash flooding and gusty winds. We'll see this activity pick up in southern Idaho around 5 PM through the evening.

Areas of central Idaho will see the most rain. McCall will see around 60% precip today, Stanley around 80%.

Friday morning will be fairly calm....with showers picking back up in the evening.

We'll continue to see this system play out for a handful of days. It's pushing northeast from the southern Pacific coast.