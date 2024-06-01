Wet weather returns for the start of the work week

June kicked off with warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in southwest Idaho, and that continues on Sunday.

A disturbance passing by to the north could trigger a quick sprinkle or light shower throughout Saturday evening. Temperatures cool slightly into Sunday with some sunshine in the morning followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Idaho News 6

A rare, late-season atmospheric river will bring abundant moisture to the West Coast starting Saturday night. This will bring the next meaningful chance for rainfall to southwest Idaho Sunday night into Monday.

The West Central Mountains and the Boise Mountains will receive the heaviest rainfall, with around 1-2 inches expected. Coupled with some snowmelt, there is the possibility of small stream flooding.

Idaho News 6

In the Treasure Valley, rain amounts will vary from 0.1-0.25 inches near the Snake River to 0.5-1 inch closer to the foothills. Rain will spread across the area from northwest to southeast on Sunday evening, reaching the Treasure Valley between 8pm and 10pm.

Expect a wet Monday morning commute, with steady rain tapering off by lunchtime. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to the lower 70s in the valleys.

By Wednesday, a high pressure ridge will build and strengthen over the West, bringing hot and dry conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s from Thursday through Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday.