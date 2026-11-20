A cool and unsettled weather pattern will remain over Idaho through Thanksgiving week, bringing occasional valley rain, mountain snow and fog that could affect some of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

For the Treasure Valley, temperatures will generally remain too warm for significant snow. The bigger travel impacts will be across Idaho's mountain passes, where even relatively modest snowfall can create slick roads, especially overnight and during the morning.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 11/20/26

Friday night: Fog could develop in valleys

Friday evening will remain breezy in portions of the Magic Valley, where northwesterly wind gusts could reach around 35 mph before gradually decreasing.

Farther west, clouds will linger as temperatures fall toward freezing. Patchy fog may form overnight, particularly in sheltered valleys and areas that recently received rain or snow.

Fog will be more likely around Burns, Ontario and McCall, while localized fog will also be possible near rivers in the Treasure Valley.

Saturday: Best weather of the weekend

Saturday looks like the better travel day of the weekend.

After some patchy morning fog, conditions should remain dry with increasing clouds. Boise-area temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 40s.

The break will not last long.

Another Pacific disturbance approaches Saturday night and moves through Idaho Sunday into early Monday.

Sunday: Valley rain and mountain snow return

The next system will bring another quick round of precipitation.

Temperatures in the lower Snake River Plain should be warm enough for mainly rain, although some rain and snow could mix in closer to the foothills and across the Upper Snake Plain.

Snow is more likely across Idaho's higher elevations and portions of southeast Oregon.

Mountain areas could generally pick up around 1 to 2 inches of snow, while rainfall amounts in the lower elevations should remain light, generally around one-tenth of an inch or less.

Because the system will move through fairly quickly, widespread heavy accumulation is not expected.

For drivers, however, timing matters. Roads crossing higher terrain could become slick Sunday and Sunday night, particularly where temperatures hover near freezing.

Monday and Tuesday: A break for early holiday travelers

Light valley rain and mountain snow should taper Monday as the disturbance exits.

Fog could linger Monday morning, potentially reducing visibility in some valleys before conditions gradually improve.

High pressure then briefly moves across the region late Monday through Tuesday.

Tuesday currently looks like one of the better days for holiday travel, with partly sunny skies in the Treasure Valley and a Boise-area high near 47 degrees.

Anyone with flexibility in their Thanksgiving travel schedule may find Tuesday offers better conditions before the next Pacific system begins affecting the region.

Thanksgiving travel: What to expect in every direction

Travel conditions could become more complicated beginning Wednesday as a large storm system over the Gulf of Alaska sends another surge of Pacific moisture toward the Northwest.

There remains uncertainty over exactly how much moisture reaches southwest Idaho, but the pattern favors another chance of valley rain and mountain snow by the middle of the week.

Traveling north toward McCall

Drivers taking Highway 55 toward McCall should be prepared for changing conditions as elevation increases.

Rain in the lower valleys can transition to snow in the mountains, with colder road surfaces creating slick stretches through higher terrain. Fog could also reduce visibility, particularly during the overnight and morning hours.

Travelers should allow extra time through the Highway 55 corridor and check road conditions immediately before leaving.

Traveling east toward Mountain Home and Twin Falls

Interstate 84 toward Mountain Home and Twin Falls will generally remain warm enough for rain rather than snow in the valleys.

Wind can be an additional concern along this route. Gusty conditions are already affecting portions of the Magic Valley Friday, and exposed stretches of I-84 can become difficult for high-profile vehicles when stronger winds develop.

By Wednesday, another round of showers could produce wet roads during heavier holiday traffic.

Traveling southeast toward Mountain Home and beyond

Drivers heading southeast from Boise toward the Magic Valley and eventually into southern or eastern Idaho should be prepared for increasingly wintry conditions as they reach higher elevations.

While the lower Snake Plain is favored to see rain, precipitation can become mixed or change to snow across higher terrain.

Traveling west toward Ontario and eastern Oregon

I-84 from Boise through Caldwell, Nampa and Ontario should generally see rain rather than snow with the upcoming systems.

Fog may be the bigger concern, especially during the overnight and morning hours around Ontario and sheltered valleys of eastern Oregon.

Farther west, drivers climbing into the higher terrain of eastern Oregon should be prepared for colder temperatures and periods of snow.

Traveling south toward Jordan Valley and northern Nevada

Travel south of the Treasure Valley should encounter generally manageable conditions in the lower elevations, but snow becomes a greater possibility across higher terrain near the Idaho-Nevada border.

Anyone taking secondary highways should be especially cautious overnight and early in the morning, when wet pavement could become icy in colder locations.

Wednesday could be the key Thanksgiving travel day

Wednesday currently carries a 40% chance of showers in the Boise area with a high near 47 degrees.

For the Treasure Valley, that means mainly wet roads rather than snow-covered roads.

The situation will be different for motorists heading through the mountains. Snow levels and precipitation intensity will ultimately determine how significant travel impacts become.

If the incoming Pacific moisture pushes farther inland, snowfall could increase over the central Idaho mountains. If the moisture remains farther west, southwest Idaho could see considerably lighter precipitation.

Thanksgiving Day: Showers possible, but not a washout

Thanksgiving Day itself currently looks relatively mild in the Treasure Valley.

The Boise-area forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers, patchy fog and partly sunny skies with a high around 48 degrees.

Friday trends even warmer, with a high near 51 degrees and only a slight chance of showers.

That would favor mainly wet roads in the valleys, while colder conditions and periodic snow remain possible across Idaho's higher mountain routes.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of rain after 2am. Patchy fog after 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thanksgiving Day

A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.