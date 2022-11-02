Wet weather pattern continues

Watch Now
We're waking up to moisture in southwestern Idaho after active weather rolled through the region last night. The system is leaving behind some isolated showers throughout the day today, about 25% of the area could see rain until around 5 PM tonight. We'll have overcast conditions today for the most part.

The central mountains of Idaho are waking up to a dusting of snow (a couple of inches of snow in some elevations). That snow is set to continue through the day today, about 60% of the area will see more precipitation through the day.

Here's a look of what kind of snow is expected to accumulate by tomorrow afternoon.

Future snow

Tomorrow is expected to be a bit sunnier in Idaho prior to another round of moisture headed our way for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! We could wake up to about an inch of snow Friday morning in the Treasure Valley. Keep checking our website and Facebook page for more updates from myself and Chief Meteorologist Scott Dorval on this incoming system.

