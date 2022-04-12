Watch
Wet, wacky weather continues across Idaho through the weekend

Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 11:00:25-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Rain, snow, and wind, oh my!

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska continues to bring incredibly wacky active weather across Idaho this week. Unofficially referred to as "sprinter" (Spring/Winter) snow fell across the valley Tuesday morning leaving behind light accumulations.

The snow should taper off by 9 a.m and melt by this afternoon but strong gusty winds are anticipated through the rest of the day. A Wind Advisory impacting Treasure and Magic Valley's expires at 6 p.m this evening.

The moist weather pattern will continue Wednesday a more snow and rain showers from time to time and a cold afternoon temperature of only 43 degrees. High temperatures Tuesday barely topping 40 degrees

Thursday morning another storm brings more precipitation adding another 4"-6" of snow in the McCall area with higher mountains seeing another 6"-10" of snow.

