Wet, stormy weather settles in southern Idaho Thursday afternoon

Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 14, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — Southern Idaho woke up to quite a bit of precipitation Thursday morning.

Luckily Thursday's rain showers in the Treasure Valley had little impact on the morning rush hour commute. Precipitation tapered off around 8 o'clock this morning but will likely resume just after 11 a.m sticking around for the remainder of the day.

Snow levels rose to 4,500ft ahead of an incoming cold front, with this active weather in the forecast be advised that isolated thunderstorms today are likely.

Overnight conditions will dry from west to east and high temperatures will remain unseasonably cool by about 10-20 degrees.

