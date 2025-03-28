Wet start to the weekend in the Treasure Valley & snow expected in the mountains

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — We’ll see light showers in the morning, with rain continuing into the afternoon and evening. Expect cooler temperatures compared to what we've experienced this past week, with highs in the mid to high 50s over the weekend and into early next week.

For our friends in the West Central Mountains, snow, snow, and more snow are in the forecast. Temperatures will range in the 40s for McCall and Cascade. While snow is expected, you can still expect some sunshine as well.

Overall, it looks like a cold and snowy weekend ahead in the West Central Mountains, while the Treasure Valley will experience cooler temperatures with rain.