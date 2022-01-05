Wet snow and rain soaking the valley

The valley will see more snow changing to rain again then rain is likely for part of Thursday and again very early Friday morning.

Boise recorded just over 15" of snow in December which is way above average.

Bogus Basin and the towns of Cambridge and Featherville saw close to a foot of snow Tuesday night and more is on the way tonight. Heavy snow will fall above 3500 feet tonight and above 4500 feet Thursday night into Friday. Many backcountry roads are closed due to recent heavy and drifting snow.

The mountain snow will finally come to an end Friday night giving way to a drier weather pattern that will settle in for the better part of next week.

In the valley as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain has fallen over the past 72 hours with another quarter to a half-inch expected from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

This rain will cause ponding of water to continue on slushy secondary valley roads which do not get plowed (that is most of them). Small creeks, streams, and rivers will be on the rise over the next 24 to 72 hours.

The avalanche danger may be increasing as well in higher elevations Thursday and Friday.

Drier weather will arrive this weekend but an inversion is likely to form resulting in low clouds and fog along with icy secondary roadways at night.

