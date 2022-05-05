Wet and stormy weather creeps into the forecast this evening

NAMPA, Idaho — Thursday's forecast may cause a little bit of confusion. Today expect pops of sunshine and dry skies through noon. Cloud coverage will increase and in the Treasure Valley a brief showers will roll in and out of the forecast within an hour.

This particular rain storm favors the east and west central mountains, eastern Oregon, and areas southwest of Boise. Thunderstorms are likely this evening but winds will remain mild averaging 10-15mph.

Light scattered showers can be expected Friday morning but no later. Saturday through Wednesday high temperatures drop significantly hanging in the 50's making it unseasonably chilly.

The wettest day of the 7-day extended period will likely be Saturday.