Wet and stormy weather before sunny skies return this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Expect wet weather to hit the valleys in intervals Thursday. Periods of rainfall will be relatively widespread. Boise is looking to accumulate about .25" of precipitation by the end of the day

By tomorrow the skies clear and we should have a weekend full of sunshine and 60-degree temperatures. Saturday the wind will be notably lighter but expect a cool start to each morning.

While Monday's 70-degree temperature sounds nice, clouds will increase and so will shower activity overnight.