Weekend Weather Shift Brings Calm Before Early Week Storm

After a breezy and cooler Friday marked by gusty post-frontal winds and a sharp drop in dewpoints, the region is in for a brief period of calm and warming. High pressure will rebuild over the area from Friday night through Sunday afternoon, bringing sunny skies, lighter winds, and unseasonably warm temperatures—up to 10 degrees above normal. Expect highs in the mid-70s for valleys and mid-60s in higher elevations.

However, the tranquil weather won't last. A major pattern shift is expected late Sunday as a deep low-pressure system drops down the Pacific coast from Alaska. This will bring increasing clouds Sunday evening and a 15–25% chance of rain in southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, with a slight 10% chance of thunderstorms due to surface heating.The real impact arrives early next week. A strong Pacific trough will sweep through the region Monday through Wednesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and potentially significant rainfall—especially over the mountains of central Idaho, where over an inch of precipitation is possible. Snow levels will stay above 8,000 feet, and valley areas may see up to 0.75 inches of rain, though shadowing effects could reduce totals in some spots.By late week, expect a return to drier and more seasonable conditions as a ridge builds back into the area.

