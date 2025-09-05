Weekend Storm Chances Before a Big Cooldown Next Week

Happy Friday to you!

A weakening ridge means temperatures will gradually cool heading into the weekend, But still we have a toasty afternoon on tap.

This afternoon, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across eastern Oregon, capable of producing gusty outflow winds up to 40 mph. In response to this, and low relative humidity values a red flag warning is in place along Baker City, and La Grande. Avoid outdoor burning in those areas.

On Saturday, an upper trough sitting just off the northern California coast will interact with mid-level moisture, boosting storm chances. Thunderstorm coverage looks highest in southwest Idaho’s highlands (40–60% chance) and eastern Oregon (20–40%). A few storms could pop up north and east of the Snake Plain as well, though odds are lower (10–20%).

By Sunday, a dry slot develops as southwest winds increase, bringing breezy conditions and warmer temperatures to wrap up the weekend.

Looking ahead, the trough shifts inland early next week. This will open the door for cooler, unsettled weather Tuesday through Thursday. Expect highs to fall around 10° below normal by mid-week, with a 20–40% chance of showers or storms through Thursday.

Today

Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday

A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72..

Thursday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.