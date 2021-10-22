Weekend rain due to a trio of cyclones starts this afternoon

NAMPA, Idaho — Rain, rain, it's here to stay... at least through the beginning of next week.

Friday and Saturday start off slow with mostly dry and cloudy conditions through the morning. In the evening the tides change and wet weather becomes more widespread. However, Sunday the third and final cyclonic system from the Pacific moves in bringing the heaviest wind and rains in the extended seven-day period.

The National Weather Service in Boise said with the heavy rains comes heavy snow above 6500 feet and strong southeast winds. Adding, "significant precipitation expected with this storm system with 1-3" amounts, heaviest over the mountains, with lesser amounts in the valleys, especially downwind of the Owyhee Mountains."

High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will likely average 40-degrees.

While the trio of storms is welcomed across the northwest due to wildfires and drought-stricken California, the excessive levels anticipated could lead to serious flooding, mudslides, and significant threats to lives and property.