Weekend rain and cooler temps helped slow down wildfires across the Pacific Northwest

BOISE, Idaho — Cool wet weather rolled through Idaho this past weekend and temperatures dropped nearly 20-degrees in 24 hours and higher elevations saw about a quarter-inch of rain. Collectively this is helping clear Idaho's air and helping wildland fires across the northwest.

"One of the main things that affect fire activity is weather that’s the biggest factor when determining what your fires going to do it how it’s going to behave," said Kari Cobb a spokesperson for the National Interagency Fire Center about recent weather patterns impacting fires across California and the Pacific northwest.

Cobb said in addition to wetter weather slowing the spread of fires, the cooler temps have given great relief to wildland firefighters by allowing them, "not get as exhausted and it allows us to make more headway on fires."

With the first official day of Fall on Wednesday, temperatures will be heating back up and NIFC encourages the public to do their part to prevent the start or spread of wildfires, "even though we may be coming to the end of fire season in the next couple of weeks we have course always encourage recreate or‘s to be responsible to watch their campfires to make sure you’re putting out fires it’s not dry chains there’s still a chance of fire activity out there."