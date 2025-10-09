Weekend forecast shows a drop in temperatures and a chance of rain

Today and tomorrow, people in southern Idaho can expect clear skies today and tomorrow before a big change arrives over the weekend.

High temperatures for the next two days should be in the 80s. On Saturday, we see a shift in conditions as we fall into the 60s.

Sunday doesn't fare much better with 50s as the high and chances of rain increasing through the day.

The mountain ranges of Idaho have a decent chance of seeing snow at the higher elevations, all thanks to the significant dip in temperatures.

Things are not expected to get any warmer than the upper 50s and low 60s all next week in the valleys, so be ready for the cooler conditions.

Get those afternoon outdoor plans ready today and tomorrow. The weekend will see much cooler weather. Have a great Thursday!