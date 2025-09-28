Weekend ends with nice skies, Monday showers to follow after

Conditions this weekend have been fantastic! Clear skies and nice temperatures all around, and it continues into Sunday. Monday is a different story as rain and cooler weather move in.

Mid-80s expected for the valley floors, and the mountains will enjoy 70s once again. It all changes at the start of the work week with lots of rain moving in and conditions cooling.

The showers clear up a bit going into Wednesday, but the cooler weather sticks around. Next weekend is tracking to see 60s as the high and mid to low 40s to make for some very cold nights.

The end of September seems to show a true fall shift, so enjoy the great weather on Sunday and have a great rest of your weekend!

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.