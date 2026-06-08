Weekday storms set to move into Idaho

Idaho continues to enjoy a nice weekend, but rain is set to move in soon. Here is a look at your forecast going into this week.

Most of southern Idaho only saw the upper 60s as the highs on Sunday. Temperatures climb a bit to kick off the work week with 70s and even 80s for some parts of the valley floor. This bump in conditions is an indication of a coming storm that is set to roll in on Monday night.

Find out when showers arrive—

Weekday storms coming to Idaho soon

Expect rain to enter the Gem State after sunset and continue into the night. The good news for Tuesday is that rain should subside after the morning hours, and skies will break beautifully, leading into a nice week ahead. Wednesday all the way into the weekend, we see clear conditions and increasing temperatures, with a chance to break 90° expected on Sunday.

Only overnight showers are expected this week, so it shouldn't put too much of a damper on your plans. Have a great week, Idaho!

BOISE EXTENDED FORECAST—