Wednesday brings cool temps and breezy conditions

This morning wind plays a major factor in how it feels outside. Wind speeds are in the 10-20 mph range and of course gusts are going to trend even faster.

So, with temps slightly below normal in the forecast today...that wind is going to make it feel even chillier outside.

The good news is that today is going to be beautiful. Almost no cloud cover in the region and no precipitation. It's going to be dry and sunny all over the region...with that NW flow coming into play by bringing the wind and keeping our temps relatively cool.

We're not tracking active weather in the region again until next week.