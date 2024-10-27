Weather shakeup arrives soon: Here is your forecast to close out October

BOISE, Idaho — Hello all! The weekend has arrived. I hope you enjoyed your Saturday because starting Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system will move into the area and begin shaking things up.

The start of the weekend was lovely with most parts of southern Idaho breaking 70 with clear skies and dry conditions. The start of Sunday will also be nice but around sunset, cool weather and rain arrive for Idaho with temperatures dropping into the low 40s at night.

The colder weather will be consistent after that as well, with a general cooling trend in effect for the beginning of November. Unfortunately, Halloween is looking like a rainy day with a 60% chance of precipitation for the Treasure Valley. We'll keep you up to date if there's any change in the forecast between now and the upcoming holiday.

Remember, the morning will be nice on Sunday but a shift is coming so be ready for rain and cool weather this week.