Weather-maker exits area, nice weekend ahead with warming conditions

Showers stuck around early this Thursday morning in Idaho especially over Baker County and the central mountains. Conditions are calming down through this afternoon as the action of the current weather maker pushes northeast of our region. A bit of gusty winds are sticking around as this system exits.

Temperatures are set to return to normal and push even warmer over the coming days. It's going to be a beautiful weekend!

A trend of high pressure is set to continue to build over the area through early next week keeping conditions dry and temperatures above normal.