Weak low-pressure system rolls through region

Scattered showers will head through Idaho today but they aren't that significant.

If you're in the Treasure Valley we're really only tracking a 40% chance of the area getting hit with rain. But on the chance you do encounter a shower today, make sure to have that umbrella or rain jacket on deck!

We're looking a 2-4 inches of snow accumulations in the central mountains today due to this activity.

Showers are set to dwindle by this afternoon and evening, but just behind this low pressure system will be windy conditions. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas to the east of the Treasure Valley and wind gusts up to 45 mph are on deck this afternoon and evening.

Temps today stay cool - about 5 to 10 degrees below normal - but a warmup is coming this week! We're hitting the 70s mid-week which stick around through the weekend!