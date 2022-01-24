Weak disturbance helps clear the air

Snow showers will move through parts of the Treasure Valley this evening and light snow showers have fallen in the central mountains with some accumulating snow for the Magic Valley. This disturbance will clear out the inversion likely for one day only.

Sunshine should return to the valley for a good portion of Tuesday but the low clouds will likely be back again on Wednesday through the rest of the week and weekend as the inversion returns.

Starting on Monday the 31st our weather pattern should begin to change to a stormier one with periodic systems that should be enough to keep the inversion away and give an increased chance of snow to the valley with snow likely in the mountains.

Just how much snow is to fall is a bit too far off right now but since weather patterns tend to flip-flop during the winter I expect that it will be the norm to get periodic storms. However, at this time I am not seeing deep tropical moisture headed in our direction just yet. The systems that we get in the first week of February look to be coming from the northwest which means they are not as moist but are a better threat to bring snow to the valley as well as the mountains.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates as this change in our weather pattern gets closer.