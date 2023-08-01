We kick off August with sizzling heat! Cool-down on the way

We move in to the eighth month of 2023 Tuesday and kick things off with HOT temperatures. Stay safe out there - we'll see highs in the upper 90s and low 100s in the lower valley of SW Idaho.

A monsoonal weather pattern is expected to push northward into southern and central Idaho over the coming days. Tuesday night most activity is concentrated east of the Magic Valley towards east Idaho and Wyoming. Wednesday, this system will shift and impact central and SW Idaho.

Idaho News 6 Monsoonal weather pattern pushes in Wednesday.

This pattern will bring partial cloud cover along with potential for thunderstorms. T-storms will bring dry lightning and windy conditions to Idaho...and even some rain, though most of the rain will be concentrated in the east central mountains.

We'll see some cooler weather as a result of this pattern. Unseasonably cool temps expected later this week in the Treasure Valley with highs in the 80s.