We aren't done with the snow just yet, find out when the next round will arrive right here

Good Morning Everyone! We are tackling this wet and soggy week together. Cheers to fresh powder days though 🌨️

Today

We've got mild conditions as you head out for your Wednesday. A cold front will move into Eastern Idaho this morning bringing light snow and rain showers. This will leave the rest of the area on the drier side. However, it's still possible to see a light rain or snow shower on the way to work this morning. As temperatures warm into lunchtime, clouds will part making for very nice clear skies! Enjoy the sunshine.

Thursday

Thursday trends are drier for the Treasure Valley but snow showers will be present in Baker County, West Central Idaho, and the Boise Mountains. This will bring nearly 3 inches towards mountain valleys and 3 to 6 inches above 6,000ft.

Friday

Overnight into Friday snow showers will develop. As far as accumulations go, expect light to moderate snowfall through the Treasure Valley. Models at this time are favoring near 2". Prepare for slick roads as you head out for the morning commute.

In the mountains, valleys may gain another heavy round of snowfall nearing 4"-8" with 14" across higher terrain.

Relief from the wet weather pattern arrives by the weekend and looks to keep up into early next week.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/