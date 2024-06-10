Watch Now
We are back on a temperature roller coaster take a look at the hottest and coolest days of the week right here

Happy Monday Idaho, I hope you had a restful weekend!

We are passengers on the temperature roller coaster this week. Today, temperatures have cooled slightly by returning to the 80s across the Treasure and Magic Valley. The mountains look even better, sitting in the 70s. Northwest flow aloft, will keep a breeze from East of Mountain Home towards the Western Magic Valley. Whether you're in the mountains or valley floors, enjoy the sunshine and slight cool down.

Temperatures heat back up towards the 90s, we do keep the northwest breeze but it will still feel pretty warm.

Temperatures are still nearing the 90s, temperatures have cooled slightly but it will still be important to stay hydrated, and continue lathering on the sunscreen

The back half of the week will be best for outdoor activities, a cold front arrives Friday bringing us a nice cool down for the weekend. It's possible we may be tracking storms Sunday.

Friendly reminder to take care of yourself and others,

