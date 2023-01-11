Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Waves of rain and snow for Idaho into next week

Waves of rain and snow for Idaho into next week
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 19:00:30-05

The valley saw a burst of heavy rain from California on Tuesday afternoon while the central mountains saw a quick three inches of snow with a bit more to come overnight.

The valley will have a dry day Wednesday with sunshine, a breeze, and afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. There will likely be some morning fog as well.

Milder air could send temperatures topping 50 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Heavier precipitation will return early next week the snow could be heavy in the mountains with mainly rain in the valleys.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018