Warmup continues, weekend showers possible

Bust out those sunglasses and short sleeves...Friday will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 70s/low 80s in the Treasure Valley!

High pressure continues to dominate the region and is set to keep our temperatures well above normal through next week.

Weekend forecast looks nice and warm with a slight chance of showers Sunday night. Some low pressure activity that's concentrated in eastern Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas will be kicked back into our region over the next couple of days.

We'll see a slight chance of rain and t-storms Sunday afternoon in the region. With this kickback of moisture our temperatures will take a slight dive before warming way up next week to near 90 degree levels....about 15-20 degrees above normal.