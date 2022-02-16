Warming with light wind for Thursday

After snow showers early Wednesday morning, the valley enjoyed plenty of sunshine but the chilly breeze continued.

We can expect plenty of sunshine with much lighter wind and temperatures near 50. This combination should make it much nicer for outdoor activities. Friday will be even milder with that same sunshine and light wind.

I expect Saturday to be the mildest day of the week with sunshine into the early afternoon. Cloudiness will increase later in the day as an approaching storm system begins to spread snow into central Idaho by Saturday night.

On Sunday, the valley should see rain showers mixed with snow showers from time to time. The central mountain valleys could see 1"-3" of snow Sunday with more snow showers into next week.

By Tuesday morning in the valley, there could be some accumulating snow. One computer chart shows 1"-2" in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning.

