Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming with light wind for Thursday

Temperatures rise to the low 50s by Friday
Videos
Warming with light wind for Thursday
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 18:11:56-05

After snow showers early Wednesday morning, the valley enjoyed plenty of sunshine but the chilly breeze continued.

We can expect plenty of sunshine with much lighter wind and temperatures near 50. This combination should make it much nicer for outdoor activities. Friday will be even milder with that same sunshine and light wind.

I expect Saturday to be the mildest day of the week with sunshine into the early afternoon. Cloudiness will increase later in the day as an approaching storm system begins to spread snow into central Idaho by Saturday night.

On Sunday, the valley should see rain showers mixed with snow showers from time to time. The central mountain valleys could see 1"-3" of snow Sunday with more snow showers into next week.

By Tuesday morning in the valley, there could be some accumulating snow. One computer chart shows 1"-2" in the Treasure Valley Tuesday morning.

Be sure to stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on the changes in our weather starting this weekend into next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018