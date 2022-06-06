Warming weather this week

After severe weather dropped torrential downpours and large hail, the weather has been much more stable on Monday with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a light breeze.

On Tuesday the valley will be a little warmer with mid to upper-70s, light wind, and lots of sunshine.

Wednesday will be more cloudy but still warmer with a valley high near 80 and a good chance of showers in the central mountains.

Thursday will be warmer still with a high in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine. More of the same on Friday but it will be the hottest day of the week with a high temperature near 90.

Saturday looks very warm to hot with temperatures 85-90 in the valley with a chance of evening or night thunderstorms. Showers and storms are likely once again in the McCall area and most West Central Mountain areas later in the day Saturday.

Showers and storms are possible everywhere on Sunday with much cooler temperatures. Valley temperatures will drop into the low 70s.

