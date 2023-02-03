Warming up with weekend snow and rain

Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend with valley rain and mountain snow by late Saturday night.

High temperatures in the valley will top 40 on Friday and could be in the upper 40s on Saturday for a mild afternoon. On Sunday a mix of snow and rain will fall in the morning but change to rain in the valleys as temperatures top 40 again. Snow will fall above 4000 feet on Sunday.

If you are headed to the winter carnival in McCall, expect some evening snow showers on Friday for a few slick spots on some roads but nothing major. Saturday looks mostly dry but cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid-30s. On Sunday snow will arrive by 4 or 5 am with an inch of snow on the ground but sunrise. A total of 3"-6" of snow will fall in Valley county at 5000 feet (including McCall) by Sunday night or Monday morning.

Bogus, Tamarack, and Brundage should get 4"-8" of snow with Tamarack and Brundage seeing the upper end of that range.