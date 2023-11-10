Warming trend for the weekend

Despite there being plenty of sunshine, a breeze made it feel chilly with a high temperature of 53° in Boise on Thursday. Some high clouds moved in during the evening ahead of a cold front that is pushing across the valley Friday morning. Most areas will just see cloudy skies, but a stray sprinkle or light shower is possible in the valley throughout the morning. Similar temperatures to yesterday can be expected

As southwesterly flow increases during the weekend, temperatures warm above average. Daytime highs come close to 60° on Saturday, with several days in the lower 60s through mid next week. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect from Saturday through Wednesday morning as very stable air will lead to poor air quality due to the buildup of pollutants in the valley.

If you are attending the Boise State/New Mexico football game at Albertsons Stadium this Saturday at 8pm, expect dry conditions with temperatures slowly slipping through the 40s.