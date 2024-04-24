Warming trend comes to a cool with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

Clouds have built in and around the area this morning, trapping a lot of the warm air that has been surging in from the South. Waking up you'll feel it, temperatures will start in the 50s! (still wouldn't shame you for grabbing a light jacket though). By your commute home, temperatures will be in the mid 70s and skies will have a few remaining clouds!

Idaho News 6

There is a chance for a sprinkle this morning in the Treasure Valley this morning. However, areas in green still have a chance of seeing a thunderstorm and isolated showers, with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. It does look like these storms will favor southern areas around Owyhee County and near the Nevada Border. Still keep your eyes peeled if your anywhere in the green shaded area! and remember the phrase "when thunder roars go indoors".

As a cold front approaches our area, northwest winds will create some breezy conditions or Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s, with rain falling overnight into Friday.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will drop to the 60s. A shower or two may be possible for the Valley floors. With a majority of the rain heading for my friends in the mountains.

Remember to take care of yourself and others, have a great day Idaho!

https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/