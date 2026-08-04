Warming trend builds toward dangerous heat this week as wildfire smoke continues to impact the Treasure Valley

A steady warming trend will push Treasure Valley temperatures from 95 degrees Wednesday to 101 degrees Thursday and 102 degrees Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds over the region. Widespread wildfire smoke will continue to degrade air quality through the week, with Air Quality Alerts in effect for southwest Idaho.

Sizzling temps return as smoke continues in Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast 8/4/26

Smoke and Air Quality Concerns

Wildfire smoke will remain a significant concern through the week across the Treasure Valley and central Idaho mountains. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for southwest Idaho as smoke from area wildfires continues to blanket the region. While some mild improvement is expected each afternoon as mixing occurs, smoke will return each evening and overnight. The smoke may also keep afternoon temperatures a few degrees cooler than they would otherwise be, but conditions will still be dangerously hot by the end of the week.

Residents with respiratory conditions, the elderly, children, and others sensitive to smoke should limit outdoor activities, especially during the morning hours, and keep windows and doors closed.

Heat Builds Toward 100 Degrees and Beyond

Wednesday will bring a high near 95 degrees in the Treasure Valley under areas of smoke and mostly sunny skies. The heat will intensify significantly Thursday, with highs reaching 101 degrees as high pressure builds overhead. Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the period, with temperatures reaching 102 degrees both days. Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above normal during this stretch.

Residents should begin preparing now for the return of dangerous heat. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the afternoon, use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Weekend Fire Weather Concerns

Breezy winds will develop Friday through the weekend as westerly flow increases. The combination of high temperatures, very low relative humidity, and gusty winds will create elevated fire weather conditions across the region. Monsoon moisture may reach far southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho south of the Snake River Basin Friday and Saturday afternoons, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms along the Nevada border, though this is not yet reflected in the official forecast.

Westerly flow will suppress the ridge slightly Sunday and Monday, bringing temperatures down a few degrees to the upper 90s, though conditions will remain hot, dry, and breezy.

Central Idaho Mountains

The central Idaho mountains will also experience the warming trend through the week, with temperatures climbing well above normal by Thursday. Widespread smoke impacts will affect the mountains as well, creating degraded air quality and reduced visibility. The increased winds Friday through the weekend will create elevated fire weather concerns for the mountains, and any thunderstorms that develop along the Nevada border Friday and Saturday could produce lightning on dry fuels.

Tonight

Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light wind.

Wednesday

Areas of smoke. Sunny and hotter, with a high near 95.Light wind.

Wednesday Night

Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light wind.

Thursday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and very hot, with a high near 101. Light wind.

Thursday Night

Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light wind.

Friday

Patchy smoke. Sunny and very hot, with a high near 102.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday

Sunny and very hot, with a high near 102.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

