Warming just in time for the weekend

The valley saw light rain showers on Thursday but much drier and milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

2"-3" of snow fell at Tamarack and Brundage Thursday while only light snow showers fell at Bogus Basin and the sun was shining on Sun Valley today.

A warm front will move through the area overnight bringing much milder temperatures for the entire weekend with valley highs topping 60 by Sunday.

After a very mild Monday, I expect a cold front to drop in from the northwest ushering in a much colder air mass with highs in the valley only in the low to mid-40s and lows dropping into the upper 20s.